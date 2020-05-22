Major embarrassment for Imran Khan! Map on Pakistan government website shows PoK as part of India

Pakistan’s COVID-19 website shows J&K with PoK as part of India. (Screenshot of Pakistan’s government website.)

A Pakistan government website has published a map that shows the entire Jammu and Kashmir including an occupied part of the Valley by Islamabad as part of India, attesting the fact that the Kashmir Valley is an integral part of India.

The website in question here shares information about the status of the coronavirus infections in Pakistan. The COVID tracker website of Pakistan government features the photograph of Pakistani Premier Imran Khan and other senior government officials as well.

The map shows several South Asian nations — India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and some other countries. It is there that the whole of Jammu and Kashmir has been shown as a part of India including areas that are under Pakistani occupation.

The development has come as an incentive for India which time and again has exposed Pakistan’s hypocrisy and cross-border terrorism at international platforms. Pakistan is today’s most active sponsor of terrorism and stands isolated as it continues to harbor terrorist groups on its soil. The Islamic Republic is home to designated terrorists including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and others.

Jammu and Kashmir remains a major bone of contention between India and Pakistan even after 73 years of Independence. Pakistan had illegally occupied a large portion of Kashmir in 1947. It pushes terrorists into Indian side via this region taking advantage of the geographic vulnerability.

India and Pakistan have fought three of their four wars over the dispute and New Delhi has always taught expensive lessons to islamabad.

India maintains that the PoK is an integral part of the country and 24 seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly remain vacant as they fall under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Recently, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) included Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad as part of its Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division. The two regions are currently under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.