Pakistan never stops funding terror despite commitments, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 10:37 AM

Naidu has asserted India’s stance, saying, “We don't want war, but can't be a silent spectator to nonsense going on for a war.”

India, Pakistan, Narendra Modi, Pakistan, Jaish e mohammad, Masood Azhar, Pulwama terror attack IAF strike in Balakot, Balakot strike(PTI photo)

Pakistan has made terrorism a state policy and is aiding, funding, training terrorists, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said in an interaction with the Indian community in Paraguay. VP Naidu had left for a two-nation tour of Paraguay and Costa Rica on March 4, 2019. “They (Pakistan) have been persuaded, they make public commitments, but never stop funding terrorism,” the Vice President added.

Taking note of how the discussion has shifted about casualties, Naidu said it was for Pakistan to count the numbers and not India. The previous day, the Home minister had suggested that if anyone has doubts, they can visit Pakistan and inquire Pakistan government.

VP Naidu also made it clear that India doesn’t want any kind of support to fight terrorism in India. He said, “We’re capable. We’ve shown our capacity recently. When they attacked CRPF and killed 40 people, response was given. The Indian Air Force did not attack military Pakistan, didn’t harm a single citizen and precisely hit the target (sic).”

However, he again reiterated India’s stance on terrorism saying that India wants to have good relations, including with the neighbours. He quoted former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying that one can change friends, but cannot change neighbours. “Keeping that in mind, India is trying its best,” he added.

Echoing External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet last week that terror is the enemy of humanity, Naidu said that terrorism has no religion. “It’s mad and bad and terror should be eliminated from the world. This is possible only when entire international community comes together.”

