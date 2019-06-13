Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror: Modi tells Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO Summit

Modi meets Jinping: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Imran Khan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror to have any kind of dialogue between India and Pakistan. Modi said this in a meeting with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Giving out the details of the meeting between the two leaders, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said that there was a brief discussion on Pakistan. "The Prime Minister recalled that he has made efforts and these efforts have been derailed. Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror and at this stage, we do not see this happening. We expect it to take concrete action," Gokhle said. WATCH: PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek Prime Minister Modi also highlighted what India and China successful achieved in the recent past. Gokhale said that Prime Minister Modi noted what had improved between two sides \u2014 India and China \u2014 is strategic communication. ".In that context, we (India and China) have been able to resolve long pending issues like the opening of Bank of China branch in India and issue related to the listing of Masood Azhar," the foreign secretary said. China had been stalling India's push to declare Masood Azhar as a global terrorist citing lack of evidence. However, it lifted the technical hold last month after diplomatic pressure by New Delhi. This is the first time both the leaders are meeting after Modi's return to power with a historic mandate for the second term. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a tweet said that Prime Minister Modi had a warm meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Leaders discussed all aspects of enriching our bilateral relations & recognised the positive role of strategic communication in deepening our partnership," he said. Building on the momentum of high-level exchanges, PM @narendramodi had a warm meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Leaders discussed all aspects of enriching our bilateral relations & recognised the positive role of strategic communication in deepening our partnership. pic.twitter.com\/l4OYqLSvmy \u2014 Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 13, 2019 According to the media report, the Chinese president may visit India later this year.