Pakistan MP thanks Modi government for ‘warm welcome’ amid growing tensions over Pulwama attack

Pakistan Member of Parliament (MP) Ramesh Kumar Vankwani meets Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj

A Pakistan Member of Parliament (MP) has thanked the Narendra Modi government for according a warm welcome to him during his visit India. The remark comes at a time when tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani is an MP of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Vankwani came to India as a part of a foreign delegation to attend the Kumbh Mela 2019. The delegation was invited by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). During his visit, Vankwani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh. Vankwani said, “Thank Indian Government for the warm welcome accorded to me”. During a discussion with Swaraj, Vankwani claimed that Pakistan was not involved in Pulwama attack. Vankwani has asserted that both New Delhi and Islamabad should move in a positive direction as both the countries “want peace”.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) trained suicide bomber had attacked a CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway. 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the attack, India has mounted pressure on Pakistan to take concrete steps to stop cross-border terrorism. The central government has got backing from the US, Russia, Israel, France and Japan. However, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had asked for evidence and asserted that it will retaliate if India attacks.

Indian has raised to issue with United Nations and has decided to stop ‘flow’ of water from the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas rivers to the neighbouring country. A debate has ensued over India-Pakistan match at the upcoming World Cup 2019 match scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16. A few former Indian players including Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh have pitched for opting out of the tie. However, Sachin Tendulkar has said that he would hate to give away two points to Pakistan. BCCI has left the onus on the central government to make the final call.