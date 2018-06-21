Pakistan meddles in India’s internal affairs after Governor’s rule, seeks independent inquiry into J&K situation

Invoking the killing of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said that the incident was a serious blow to international human rights

Days after imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan on Thursday called for setting up of an independent international commission of inquiry to assess the situation in the state, reports on Pakistani media channels said. Invoking the killing of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said that the incident was a serious blow to international human rights and freedom of journalism in Kashmir. The Pakistani official said that his country condemns this ‘killing by Indian forces’.

The observation came a day after Pakistan welcomed the recommendation made by the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights to establish a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate human rights violations by India. Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan Ambassador Farukh Amil said, “excessive use of force, indiscriminate killing of civilians, blindings by pellet guns, cases of mass graves and sexual violence by India in Jammu and Kashmir constitute crimes against humanity, which must be investigated,”

Farukh also endorsed the UN’s call for a final political solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through meaningful dialogue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, a statement released by Pakistani foreign office said.

A UN report released last week expressed concerns on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, calling to establish an independent international COI. Meanwhile, in a significant political development, BJP-PDP ruled state government collapsed after the former pulled out its support, imposing a governor’s rule here.