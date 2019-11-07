India demands immediate removal of Pakistan’s Kartarpur video featuring Kahlistani leaders

The MEA said that Pakistan had assured India that they will not allow any anti-India elements during the pilgrimage but it has tried to undermine the spirit of the whole arrangement.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday asked Pakistan to remove the video and printed material featuring three Kahlistani leaders including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The MEA said that Pakistan had assured India that they will not allow any anti-India elements during the pilgrimage but it has tried to undermine the spirit of the whole arrangement.

“We have been assured repeatedly by the Pakistani side during our discussions that they will not allow any anti-India elements and propaganda during the pilgrimage. We demand that they remove the objectionable video and printed material which is being circulated,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He further said that India condemned Pakistan’s attempt to undermine the spirit under which the pilgrimage was supposed to be undertaken. “We have lodged a strong protest,” he added.

Just days before the official inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan released a song featuring a poster that had pictures of three Kahlistani leaders including Bhindranwale. The three-part video triggered massive outrage in India with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh accusing Pakistan of having a hidden agenda in opening the Corridor.

He said that Kartarpur was a game plan of ISI which wants to foment trouble in Punjab. Singh also said that the Pakistan army by opening the corridor wants to woo the Sikhs to revive movements for a separate state of Khalistan.

In a statement, the Punjab chief minister said that India cannot afford to ignore the ISI threat that was attached to Kartarpur Corridor. “This is what I have been cautioning against all along, they (Pakistan Army and ISI) have a negative agenda behind it. We have to be very careful,” he added.

Kartarpur Corridor will open for Sikh pilgrims on November 9. The first Sikh jatha of 550 pilgrims will cross over to Kartarpur to visit the holy shrine on Saturday.

Among the key members part of the inaugural visit are former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab CM Sukhbir Badal, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal.