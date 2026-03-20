In a stinging, wide-ranging critique of both domestic policy and global geopolitics, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday launched a dual-pronged attack, labelling Pakistan as ‘Israel’s younger brother’, making out to be a country that will never let its ‘neighbours live with peace’.

Addressing a massive public gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi didn’t pull his punches, suggesting that the Pakistani establishment’s actions in the region are fundamentally at odds with Islamic principles.

“Our neighbour Pakistan is also Israel’s younger brother. These are two such countries which will never let their neighbours live in peace,” Owaisi said, referring to recent reports of Pakistani military actions in Afghanistan.

The ‘alif’ of Islam: Owaisi hits out at Islamabad

Owaisi’s most searing remarks were reserved for Islamabad’s claims of upholding

Islamic values, while allegedly causing bloodshed in neighbouring Afghanistan. Highlighting a recent bombing that reportedly killed 400 people, the AIMIM chief questioned the moral authority of the Pakistani state.

“Pakistan makes big claims about upholding the values of Islam? What kind of Islam? You don’t know the alif of Islam,” Owaisi thundered. He drew a sharp parallel between the instability caused by Israel in West Asia and Pakistan’s role in South Asia, suggesting both nations act as disruptors to regional peace.

Owaisi on LPG shortage

As a publication focused on the intersection of policy and economy, the most critical takeaway from Owaisi’s speech was his alarm over India’s energy security. Amid reports of LPG shortages and the hampering of trade through the Strait of Hormuz, Owaisi challenged the Centre’s “Aatmanirbhar” (self-reliant) narrative.

“We call ourselves Aatmanirbhar Bharat, but we import 60 per cent of our gas. Oil and gas come through the Strait of Hormuz,” he noted.

“But when there is a gas shortage in your country now, you are saying that there should indeed be a gas supply and war should end…BJP-RSS people make tall claims…But we have just 9.5 days of SPR, Strategic Petroleum Reserve…If you club OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies), it is 74 days. Speak on this,” Owaisi added, urging the government to respond to his claims.

Concluding his speech, Owaisi reminded the government of the millions of Indians working in the Gulf countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Kuwait who contribute a sizable portion of annual remittances that enter the country.

He argued that the BJP-RSS’s perceived hostility toward Muslim-majority nations ignores the economic reality of these migrant workers. “If their economy weakens, our people will return. Think about them,” he said.

Meanwhile, today, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, highlighted an improvement in the LPG crisis, saying, “There is no panic booking now. Only 55 lakh LPG bookings were reported yesterday.”

Reassuring consumers, Sharma also said that there is no shortage of supply across the country. “There is adequate stock available, no outlets are dry out,” she stated.

However, she acknowledged that concerns still remain.

“LPG issue is still worrisome,” she said. The prices of industrial diesel have also increased by 25 per cent from Rs 87.67/ltr to Rs 109.59/ltr.

(With inputs from agencies)