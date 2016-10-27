​​ ​
Pakistan HC Abdul Basit denies ‘spying’ charges, protests against detention of staffer

Following the detention of Pakistan envoy's staffer Mehmood Akhtar's, High Commissioner Abdul Basit denied all "accusations" made by the Indian government.

Following the detention of Pakistan envoy’s staffer Mehmood Akhtar’s, High Commissioner Abdul Basit denied all “accusations” made by the Indian government. He said that the Pakistan High Commission never engages in any activity that is not compatible with its diplomatic status. Earlier today, Delhi police had detained Pak envoy’s official Mehmood Akhtar for possession of defence papers regarding the deployment of BSF among other subjects. Basit asked the Indian government to ensure that no such harassment should happen in the future. Mehmood was later released as he was in India on a diplomatic passport. He was also asked to leave the country immediately.

Basit protested with FS Jaishankar against the “detention and manhandling of Mehmood Akhtar” and said that that it was in direct violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention. Meanwhile, according to India Today, Delhi Police said that Mehmood Akhtar was earlier a havildar in the Baloch regiment of Pakistan Army and was later hired by the ISI. He was working with the visa department of the High Commission.

Earlier today, two men were also nabbed in Rajasthan for passing on information to the ISI. Delhi police said that various documents such as the defence deployment, visa related papers etc were recovered from both the ISI spies, known as Ramzan and Subhash. Ravinder Yadav, Joint CP said that Mehmood was the kingpin of the entire network. He added that Mehmood had already worked with the Pakistani army for 3 years.

