Pakistan has to create atmosphere free of terror: Modi tells Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO Summit

Less than a month-and-half after Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist after Beijing lifted its technical hold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he has made efforts to initiate peace with Pakistan, but his efforts have been \u201cderailed\u201d. Modi, who met Xi for a bilateral meeting at the State residence Al-Archa in Bishkek ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation\u2019s summit in the Kyrgyz Republic capital, said Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere \u201cfree of terrorism\u201d, but at this stage, Delhi has not seen that from Islamabad\u2019s side. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, \u201cThere was a very brief discussion on Pakistan. PM said that we have a consistent position with respect to Pakistan. We discuss all issues through a bilateral mechanism and we look for peaceful settlement through negotiation. We are committed to this process.\u201d \u201cThe Prime Minister recalled that he has made efforts in this regard, and his efforts have been derailed. He informed President Xi Jinping that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terrorism. And at this stage, we did not this as happening. And therefore, we expect Pakistan to take concrete action on the issues that India has proposed, on the issues that India has flagged,\u201d Gokhale said. Modi told Xi that Azhar\u2019s listing is evidence that the strategic communication between the two countries at different levels has \u201cimproved\u201d. These comments hold significance since Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also in Bishkek for the SCO summit, and there is a possibility of Modi and Khan meeting each other in the presence of Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other SCO leaders. The Prime Minister, who began the meeting by wishing Xi on his birthday on June 15, said they can \u201cmove forward\u201d, as \u201cboth of us have got similar term\u201d \u2014 this was a reference to the almost overlapping terms of Modi\u2019s second term and Xi\u2019s second term as President. He said there was a \u201chistoric opportunity\u201d to take the Sino-Indian relationship to a new level. The two leaders had a \u201cbrief discussion\u201d on the boundary issue as well. Gokhale said the Special Representatives have been asked to expedite discussions to achieve a \u201cfair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question\u201d, but underlined that the \u201capproach should be constructive\u201d and it \u201cmust be driven by the larger context in which we see India-China relations, in which the two leaders see the relations in the coming years\u201d. Describing the meeting as marked by \u201cwarm and cordial discussion\u201d, he said Xi congratulated Modi on his election victory, and \u201cit reflected aspirations and trust people have\u201d. They agreed that there is a new momentum since the April 2018 Wuhan summit, Gokhale said. In this context, Modi specifically noted that what has improved is the strategic communication at all levels. And he counted resolution of some of the long pending issues \u2014 like opening of the Bank of China in India, and China lifting its hold on Masood Azhar\u2019s listing \u2014 as evidence of that. They said they should move to new areas and raise their expectations from the relationship. They asked both sides to prepare thoroughly for the next informal summit later this year. There was some discussion on trade, and Modi noted that regulatory procedures have been simplified by Chinese side on non-basmati rice, sugar and agriculture products. \u201cThere should be significant uptick\u201d, Gokhale said, talking about trade in these commodities. They also expected that though initial steps have been taken, in the next few months, they hope to see some \u201csignificant breakthrough\u201d on addressing trade issues.