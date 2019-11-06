Pakistan has hidden agenda in opening Kartarpur Corridor: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh has been warning the Indian government and intelligence agencies about the ulterior motives of Islamabad and its ISI. (IE)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has once again reiterated that Pakistan has a hidden agenda in opening Kartarpur Corridor, scheduled to be officially open on November 9. He said that he has been warning the central government about this since day one. The statement comes days after Pakistan released an official video — on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor — in which three Khalistani separatist leaders including Jarnail Bhindranwale can be seen in a poster. Reacting to this, Amarinder Singh said: “All this is what I have been warning about since day one, that Pakistan has a hidden agenda here.”

In a separate interview to India Today, the Punjab Chief Minister said that Pakistan’s ISI has been running ‘Referendum 2020’ campaign — a movement that some radical Sikhs are pushing to gain support for a separate state of Khalistan. Amarinder Singh said that he will visit Kartarpur as a Sikh but he has some concerns as the chief minister of the state. He also suggested that the decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor was taken by the Pakistan Army, not Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Amarinder Singh said that Navjot Singh Siddhu was invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan. “Before the ceremony, Pakistan Army Gen (Qamar Bajwa) told Sidhu – we are opening Kartarpur corridor, Imran Khan was yet to take over as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Singh said to India Today. He said that the ISI may have a role in all that is happening in Kartarpur.

Ever since the decision to open Kartarpur was announced by Pakistan, Amarinder Singh has been warning the Indian government and intelligence agencies about the ulterior motives of Islamabad and its ISI. Last year in December, he called the opening of the Kartarpur a ‘bigger conspiracy’ hatched by the Pakistan Army to revive militancy in Punjab. He said that it was a “game plan of the ISI”.

A week before the scheduled opening of the Corridor, the chief minister repeated his concerns and said that the central government should not take Pakistan on its face value. He said that he still had suspicions that the opening of the Corridor could be an operation of the ISI aimed at wooing the Sikhs for the ‘Referendum 2020’.