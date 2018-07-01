​​​
  3. Pakistan hands India list of 471 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Pakistan hands India list of 471 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

It said the list included 418 fishermen and 53 other prisoners arrested for illegally entering Pakistani waters.

By: | Islamabad | Published: July 1, 2018 5:44 PM
india pakistan news, india pakistan agreement,  indian prisoners, pakistan list of prisoners, pakistan jail, Indian High Commission,  pakistan high commission, Pakistan's Foreign Office, Consular Access Agreement A list of 471 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails is sent to the Indian High Commission. (Representative Image: PTI)

Pakistan today handed over a list of 471 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission here. Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the list was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India signed on May 21, 2008. It said the list included 418 fishermen and 53 other prisoners arrested for illegally entering Pakistani waters.

Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange lists of their nationals in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively. India is also expected to hand over a list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the FO said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top