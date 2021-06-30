Pakistan hand suspected in Darbhanga blast case; three arrested so far

According to reports, the security agencies have found a credible connection with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, Bihar police and Telangana Counter Intelligence (CI) personnel have arrested three persons so far in connection with the June 17 Darbhanga blast case. Those arrested include two brothers from Hyderabad- Nasir Malik and Imran Malik. On June 17, a minor blast had occurred in a parcel at the Darbhanga railway station followed by a minor fire. Police had found that the consignment was booked at the Secunderabad railway station.

The incident took place when a bundle of clothes exploded while being carried from the parcel van of a train to the assigned place of storage. A bottle containing some liquid was found stashed inside the damaged parcel bundle after the blast and sent for forensic examination.

Nasir is reportedly said to have made the explosive by taking instruction over the phone from ISI handler Iqbal Khana alias Asif Khana of Pakistan. Both the brothers and Khana are native to UP’s Kairana. While the two brothers migrated to Hyderabad, Khana is among the most wanted terrorists in the country and has taken shelter in Pakistan.

According to reports, Nasir thrice visited Pakistan on the pretext of meeting his blood relatives. There, he met Khana and others who allegedly radicalised him.

Reports quoting NIA officials suggest that the chemical bomb was intended for an explosion during the train’s journey but that did not happen.

The brothers were in constant touch with their handlers using WhatsApp and Telegram.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh police had arrested two persons from Kairana in Shamli district in the case. They were identified as Mohammad Haji Salim Kashim and his son Mohammad Kafil.