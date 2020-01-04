Pakistan Gurdwara attack case: Sonia Gandhi says India should press for immediate action against culprits

Expressing dismay and concern over the matter, she called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims and adequate security for the shrine to prevent any future attacks. 

A mob on Friday reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (PTI)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the “unwarranted and unprovoked” attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob. Expressing dismay and concern over the matter, she called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims and adequate security for the shrine to prevent any future attacks.

“The Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits,” she said in a statement.

A mob on Friday reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

