Pakistan exposed! Posters highlighting atrocities in Balochistan put up outside UN office in Geneva

With the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on in Geneva, Switzerland, posters highlighting the human rights violations in Balochistan have cropped up in front of the UN office. The protests have been organised by the Baloch Human Rights Council, a body which aims to highlights the extra-judicial killings and abductions of political leaders in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Baloch Human Rights Council has also launched the ‘#PakistanStopGenocide’ campaign to seek international attention on the issue.

The protesters have set up a massive tent at Broken Chair in front of the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. A documentary on Baloch Genocide will be screened at this venue. A number of meetings on human rights violations will also be held in this tent. These meetings are expected to be attended by members of the European Parliament, human rights activists and mebers of various international NGOs.

People residing in Pakistan’s providence of Balochistan have been fighting for freedom from Pakistani occupation since 1948. They claim that their region is rich in energy and Pakistan is misusing their resources and not allowing them to reap the benfits. The issue of Balochistan being ‘annihilated’ by Pakistan has been raised the UNHRC forum in the past.

Locals demanding freedom for Balochistan have organised protests in a number of countries – including the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The 42nd session of the UNHRC, which began on Monday, is also set to witness a face off between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. After the Indian government revoked the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir bifurcating the region into two Union Territories, Pakistan raised the issue at the UNHRC. Pakistan claims that India is violating the basic rights of the people of Kashmir.