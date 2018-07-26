​​​
Pakistan Election Results: What Rishi Kapoor is expecting from Imran Khan

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hopes cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, whose party emerged victorious in Pakistan's general elections, works towards improving ties with India.

Rishi Kapoor congratulates Imran Khan.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hopes cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, whose party emerged victorious in Pakistan’s general elections, works towards improving ties with India. The actor welcomed Khan’s speech, in which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said Pakistan is ready to improve its relationship with India.

“Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your ‘Mulk’ have good relations with my ‘Mulk’,” Kapoor tweeted soon after Khan’s victory speech.

Kapoor, who will be seen in the role of a Muslim father caught in a terror plot in “Mulk”, has expressed hope for better relationship between the two countries in his recent interviews to promote the film.

