Pakistan election results 2018 polls, news, prediction, opinion poll, candidates, parties – all details

Pakistan election results 2018: The state of Pakistan will go to polls on July 25 to elect its new Prime Minister and the chief minister of four provinces. Unlike India, Pakistan holds simultaneous elections and also elects the governments for its four provinces – Khyber Pakhtunwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The last union government was headed by Shahid Haqqan Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League (N) after party’s leader Nawaz Sharif was unseated as the prime minister following a Supreme Court order. The other two dominant parties are Bilawal Bhutto-headed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). The voting will take place on July 25.

Following is your short guide to Pakistan General Elections 2017:

How many seats are there in Pakistani parliament and what is it known as?

Pakistan’s parliament is known as the National Assembly. Pakistan consists of 342 seats. A simple majority or 171 seats is required to form the government. Out of 342, 272 are under the general category, 60 seats are reserved for the women, while 10 for the ethnic minorities

Which are dominant parties in Pakistan?

There are three dominant parties in Pakistan – 1) Pakistan Muslim League (N) – currently headed by Shehbaz Sharif (de facto head: Nawaz Sharif), 2) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf – headed by cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, 3) Pakistan People’s Party – headed by Bilawal Bhutto.

Which party won the election last time?

The Pakistan general elections were won Nawaz Sharif-headed PML (N). The party, which has a stronghold in country’s largest Punjab province, won 166 seats. It was short of majority, but formed the government with the support of some independents. Bilawal Bhutto-headed PPP won 42 seats. While Imran Khan’s PTI, which was expected to spring magic, fell short of the expectation with 35 seats.

What do the Opinion polls expect this time?

Most of the Opinion polls have expected a close contest between Imran Khan’s PTI and Nawaz Sharif’s PML (N), with Bhutto’s PPP being placed at a distant third. However, most pollsters have expected Sharif’s party still surpassing the numbers of Khan’s PTI.

When will the results of Pakistan General Elections, 2018 will be declared?

The counting of the votes will begin soon after the polling ends. The counting will beging at 8 pm on July 25 and the results are expected to be declared on July 26 or July 27. Generally, this process takes place 3-4 days.

What about the four Pakistan provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan?

National Assembly: The largest of all is Punjab province with 141 seats, then comes Sindh with 61 seats, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 39 seats, Balochistan 16 and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will have 12 constituencies in the National Assembly. In the provincial assemblies, Punjab is again the largest with 297 constituencies, Sindh 130, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 99 and Balochistan 51.

Top politicians in Pakistan

Imran Khan: Imran Khan is the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf and is said to be the frontrunner for the post of the prime minister. It is said that he is a politician most favoured by Pakistan’s deep state.

Shehbaz Sharif: Shehbaz Sharif is the brother of jailed three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He is currently heading the PML (N) party and its campaign. He is also the former chief minister of Punjab, Pakistan’s biggest state.

Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi: He is the outgoing prime minister. In a surprise move, Nawaz Sharif had favoured for Abbasi over his brother Shehbaz after he was unseated as the prime minister. However, his candidature has been cancelled by the authorites this time.

Bilawal Bhutto: He is the son of Lt former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of maverick politician Zulfikar-Ali-Bhutto. He is currently heading Pakistan People’s Party. Going by the constitution, Bhutto, 29, cannot become the prime minister.

Asif Ali Zardari: He is a former president and father of Bilawal Bhutto. He has served as a minister in his wife’s government. PPP has nominated him for the post of prime ministership this time.