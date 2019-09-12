Pakistan denies India another consular access to jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav

Dr Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle between the two neighbouring countries over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Thursday said that India will not be provided a second consular access to the retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. “There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav,” said Dr Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, reported ANI.

In line with the verdict of the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 17, 2019, Pakistan on September 2, 2019, had granted the consular access to the retired Navy officer for the first time. The ICJ also maintained that Pakistan has violated Jadhav’s rights under Article 36 the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The ICJ also asked the Imran Khan government to review and reconsider Jadhav’s conviction and sentences. The court said that Pakistan was under the obligation to inform India about the arrest and detention of Jadhav under the Vienna Convention.

The access was, however, granted after much negotiation between the two neighbours over the terms and conditions. The proceedings of the case at the ICJ took two years and two months to complete.

Gaurav Ahluwalia, India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, met Jadhav at a sub-jail in Rawalpindi in the presence of Pakistani officials and said Jadhav was immense pressure to parrot Pakistan’s lies.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on the basis of extracted confession of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017. Kulbhushan Jadhav was reportedly “arrested” from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, but Pakistan claimed that he was arrested after entering illegally from Iran.

However, India has claimed on multiple occasions that Jadhav was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running his business.