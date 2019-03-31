Pakistan couldn’t divide India on religious lines in 70 yrs, Modi-Shah did it in 5 yrs: Arvind Kejriwal

“Since India’s Independence in 1947, Pakistan has been trying to divide India on religious lines. What Pakistan could not do in 70 years, Modi-Shah duo did in five,” Kejriwal alleged. (File photo)

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah “divided India on religious lines” in five years, something which Pakistan could not do in seven decades.

Addressing a rally here along with TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged that Modi led the “most corrupt” government since Independence, and along with Shah “ruined” the country.

“Since India’s Independence in 1947, Pakistan has been trying to divide India on religious lines. What Pakistan could not do in 70 years, Modi-Shah duo did in five,” Kejriwal alleged.

“The worst thing they did was to threaten the values India is known for — unity and brotherhood. They pitted one caste against another and one community versus another,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister also alleged that an emergency-like situation is prevailing in the country.

“The Modi government unleashed central agencies on our institutions and our people. They (Modi and Shah) have ruined the country in five years. PM Modi led the most corrupt government in the last 70 years,” he claimed.

Referring to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj’s recent remark that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought in the name of the country and there will be no elections after that, Kejriwal said, “Hitler changed the constitution of Germany after coming to power and ruled till his death. Modi and Shah would do the same in India. Sakshi Maharaj said there will be no election after 2019.”

“Shah said at a rally in Jaipur recently that no one can defeat the BJP till 2050 if his party is voted to power in 2019… This means they are thinking on the same lines,” he told the gathering, adding, “I appeal to you with folded hands, please remove Modi (from power).”

Terming demonetisation “the biggest scam” since Independence, Kejriwal alleged, “Modi doesn’t have a degree, doesn’t have wisdom. He never listens to anyone, only takes advice from Shah, who doesn’t know anything about the economy. He announced note ban and ruined the economy.”

At the rally which was also attended by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the AAP leader said, “We have come here to appeal to you to vote for Chandrababu Naidu again. He has laid the foundations of a modern Andhra Pradesh. If he gets five years more, he will expedite the process.”

“Delhi is not a state even after 70 years of Independence. While voting, don’t forget that Modi betrayed you (people of Andhra Pradesh) on special status for the state,” he said.

Simultaneous polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha seats and to elect the new 175-member Assembly.