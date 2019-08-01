Evaluating Pakistan’s proposal for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court. (File Photo)

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it is evaluating the proposal sent by Pakistan for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar refused to divulge any detail about the modalities of the consular access.

“I am not getting into the modalities at the moment. We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating it in the light of ICJ verdict,” Raveesh Kumar said

Earlier, reports emerged that Islamabad has told India that it is ready to grant India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy official. The modalities of consular access, which is likely to be given on Friday, August 2, are still being discussed, media reports quoted Pakistan Foreign Office, as saying.

Pakistan’s decision, if true, comes following intense international pressure after the International Court of Justice (ICJ), last month, ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav by a military court. The international court had upheld India’s position in the case by vote of 15-1.

The ICJ, in its 42-page order, had rejected Pakistan’s objection to admissibility of the Indian application in the case. It held that “a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review” of the sentence of Jadhav that had strained relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The bench, however, had rejected some remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court’s decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

India had moved the ICJ in May 8, 2017 for the “egregious violation” of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav, 49. He was charged of ‘espionage and terrorism’ after a closed trial in April 2017.

While Pakistan has been claiming that Jadhav is an agent of Indian spy agency R&AW and that he was arrested from Balochistan, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran by Pakistani agencies and has no link to any Indian intelligence agency.