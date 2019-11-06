BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda. (Photo/ANI)

Pakistan, China behind Delhi air pollution: As Delhi and its adjoining areas continue to fight air pollution, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Uttar Pradesh has blamed Pakistan and China for the situation.

“Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. Mujhe lagta hai Pakistan ya China humse ghabraye huye hain. (It seems that the poisonous gas has been released by any of the neighbouring country. Pakistan and China are nervous, they are afraid of us now),” news agency ANI quoted BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda.

Sharda went on to add that Pakistan has been resorting to all sorts of tactics ever since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah took charge. “Pakistan has now become frustrated. They have never won a war against India,” the leader from Meerut said.

#WATCH Meerut: BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda speaks on pollution issue. Says “…Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. Mujhe lagta hai Pakistan ya China humse ghabraye huye hain…” (5.11) pic.twitter.com/Ajnw5d7jXU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

Sharda also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for putting the blame on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for the hazardous air condition in Delhi. Farmers, industries should not be blamed for Delhi’s condition, he said.

Also Read: ‘Kamal, Kamal, Kamal’: BJP gets its very own Gully Boy in new rapper Vineet Sharda

Sharda’s speech during Lok Sabha election 2019 campaigning had gone viral. Addressing a public rally in Meerut in April, he had urged people to vote for ‘kamal’, BJP’s poll symbol. Video of him chanting ‘kamal, kamal’ umpteen times was widely circulated on the social media. The BJP leader’s rap-like speech was also used to manufacture hilarious memes.