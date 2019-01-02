Pakistan-based terror groups training cadre for ‘Samundari Jihad’, says Union minister Hansraj Ahir

Pakistan-based terror groups continue to train their cadre for underwater strikes and exhort them for 'Samundari Jihad' (seaborne jihad) against India, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said Wednesday.
Pakistan-based terror groups continue to train their cadre for underwater strikes and exhort them for ‘Samundari Jihad’ (seaborne jihad) against India, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said Wednesday. Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, he said as per available information, there is no specific input about any terrorist group planning a 26/11 type Mumbai terror attack on ports, cargo ships and oil tankers in the high seas.
“However, available inputs indicate that Pakistan-based terrorist groups continue to train their cadres for underwater strike capabilities in a bid to infiltrate them into India by sea/water ways,” the Union Minister of State for Home said.
Ahir also said that “as per available inputs, the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation had exhorted its cadres for ‘Samundari Jihad’ against India”.
