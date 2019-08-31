Pakistan-based accounts sharing fake news on Kashmir: Maharashtra Police

Jammu and Kashmir is under curfew for weeks following the abrogation of special status granted to the state under Article 370. (Reuters)

Several Pakistan-based accounts are posting inflammatory and fake news on Kashmir, a senior official from Maharashtra Police said on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir is under curfew for close to a month following the abrogation of special status granted to the state under Article 370. In the past few weeks, unverified reports have surfaced on social media claiming unrest and violence in the Valley.

However, authorities have rubbished such claims saying the situation in J&K is normal and under control. The government had doubts that such fake reports were peddled by Pakistan to instigate people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, Special IG-Maharashtra Cyber Brijesh Singh told news agency ANI that several fake accounts with Indian names were being made on social media. “These accounts are posting inflammatory content. It was observed that such things are being done from the Pakistan side, a campaign is being undertaken.” He further said that “fake videos are being circulated and photos are being used out of context to show as if genocide is taking place in Kashmir”.

“The verified accounts in Pakistan are also sharing such fake news. People should verify info¬ forward it at once especially if there’s anti-national content where India, Army or Police is being shown in a bad light. They might’ve been manufactured to damage the reputation of our national institutions,” Singh added.

Presently, the government has snapped internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, it was reported that the authorities may not restore the internet connection anytime soon as Pakistan was pushing fake news against India on social media. News agency PTI citing a security official said that some videos that had originated from Pakistan were trying to instigate people against the Indian government.