‘Pakistan, Bangladesh selling petrol at lesser price’: Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Modi government

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked the Central government over the issue of petrol price hike. Sidhu said petrol is sold at a lesser price in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. “In Pakistan and Bangladesh, prices of petrol are the least today… but here government keeps adding taxes,” he said. “They are giving all the benefits to the fuel companies… the government says something else and does something else,” Sidhu added.

The Opposition leaders are continuously criticising government over the issue of high fuel prices. On Monday, petrol breached Rs 91 mark in Mumbai. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 83.73 a litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 75.09 per litre.

Earlier in the day, Congress reiterated its demand of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Service Tax (GST). “The unpardonable rise in fuel prices caused by the ‘tax terror’ of the Modi government has burnt gaping holes in the pockets of common people. Only few months are left. People are counting the days of this anti-people government,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

Congress also attacked government on CNG/LPG prices. The Opposition party termed the hike as an assault on the budget of the common man and said the Narendra Modi government has lost the moral right to govern. Speaking to media, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged the BJP was “pickpocketing” savings from the tax levied on fuel and gave the party a new full form “Bahut Jyada Price (BJP)”.

The government on Sunday raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 1.70 per kg and of domestic piped gas by Rs 1.30 per standard cubic metres (scm) in Delhi. State-run oil marketer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), on Sunday also announced a marginal increase of Rs 2.89 per cylinder in the price of subsidised LPG cylinder for domestic customers in Delhi for October.