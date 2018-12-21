Pakistan backed elements trying to revive militancy in Punjab, Says Rajnath Singh

Singh added that Pakistan continues to abet terrorism. (File photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan has been perpetrating terrorist activities on Indian soil from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab. Singh said recent terror incidents in Punjab indicate concerted efforts on part of the Pakistan establishment and Sikh extremist elements based in Pakistan to revive terrorism in the border state with active support from Sikh radical and extremist entities based abroad, especially Europe and America.

Inaugurating the annual conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police at the site of the tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, the home minister said the Pakistan establishment is seeking to forge an alliance between the Sikh extremist groups, their country’s Islamist outfits and Kashmir-focused terrorists to hurt Indian interests. “Pakistan establishment is seeking to forge an understanding between Sikh extremist groups and Pakistan-based Islamist outfits as well as Kashmir-centric terrorist groups for targeting Indian interests,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

The home minister asked the security establishment to check efforts to revive terrorism in Punjab.

In Punjab, recent terror incidents and related interdictions indicate concerted efforts on part of Pak-establishment and Sikh extremist elements based in Pakistan to revive terrorism in Punjab with active support of radical entities based abroad, especially Europe & America. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 20, 2018

Underlining terror camps and training in Pakistan, Singh said that infiltrators attempt to enter India in large numbers to attack the country. “Attempts by militants to infiltrate in large numbers, intermittent attacks and efforts at local recruitment continue. Terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK remains in the form of training camps, launching pads and communication control stations,” Singh said. He added that security situation in the hinterland and in Jammu and Kashmir continues to be vitiated even though stone pelting incidents have declined.

Singh added that Pakistan continues to abet terrorism and during the period January 1, 2017 to November 29, 2018, as many as 17 ISI-backed espionage modules have been neutralised in the country resulting in the arrest of 25 espionage agents, in which two were Pakistanis.

The inaugural day of the three-day event focussed on discussions ranging from the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast insurgency, Left Wing Extremism, and civil policing. The event is being held at the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya, in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

The nine sessions of the three-day conference will see discussions on issues such as militancy in J&K, radicalisation of youths, cross-border terrorism, the Maoist situation, the situation in the Northeast and communal clashes and communally sensitive news being circulated through social media.

The annual conference has been organised outside Delhi for the last four years – in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch, Hyderabad and Gwalior, respectively.