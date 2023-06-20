A Pakistani agent has held captive a young Gujarat couple from Ahmedabad who were planning to enter the United States illegally, the police said. As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik, the Pakistani agent has held the couple hostage in Iran and has sought money for their release.

The Crime Branch of Ahmedabad city has initiated a probe into the matter and a process was on to register an FIR in this connection at Krushnanagar Police Station in Naroda area, news agency PTI cited the official as saying.

Also Read: Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM on firing at Army jawan

As per the official, the Crime Branch will approach the Indian Embassy in Iran with the details of the couple, identified as Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha Patel, both aged 29, to secure their release.

As per details shared with Krushnanagar police by the couple’s family, the couple wanted to enter the US illegally and came in contact with a Hyderabad-based agent who arranged for their air tickets.

Also Read: How a fruit drink led to the arrest of Punjab’s Daaku Haseena, wanted in Rs 8.5 crore heist

The couple was supposed to land at Tehran in Iran and then proceed further as per instructions, police said. However, after they landed at Tehran airport a few days back, a Pakistani agent took them to a hotel and held them hostage for ransom, officials said.

The officials further added that the Pakistani agent and his associate thrashed Pankaj Patel and sent a video to his family demanding a “huge amount of money” in exchange for the couple’s release.

(With PTI inputs)