Pakistan agencies tortured me, kept in solitary confinement, Hamid Ansari tells Swaraj Swaraj

Six years ago in 2012, Ansari had allegedly entered Pakistan from Afghanistan to meet a girl whom he had befriended on social media. (ANI)

Hamid Nehal Ansari, who returned to India after spending six years in jail for illegally entering Pakistan, was physically tortured by intelligence agencies in Islamabad, The Indian Express reported citing sources. Ansari met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday and narrated what he went through in Pakistan. He also said that his left eye was damaged.

According to the report, Ansari told the minister that he was kept in solitary confinement initially after his arrest and was interrogated by Pakistani authorities. He also said that he was treated by doctors in Pakistan.

Six years ago in 2012, Ansari had allegedly entered Pakistan from Afghanistan to meet a girl whom he had befriended on social media. Three years later, he was sentenced to three-year imprisonment by a military court for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card. Ansari’s sentence ended earlier this month and was repatriated after the Peshawar High Court ordered the Pakistan government to complete the repatriation process.

According to PTI, Ansari in an interview said that he had crossed over to Pakistan to meet a girl because she was in distress. Ansari said that the girl asked for help and he started looking for a visa.

He further said that there were people (on social media) from Pakistan who posed as friends and said they would help. “I thought from the heart and not from the brain. They asked me to come through Afghanistan. They kept fake IDs and documents in my pocket,” PTI quoted him as saying.

After returning to India, Ansari along with his family met Sushma Swaraj and thanked her for following up the case in Pakistan. India had been putting pressure on Pakistan to release Ansari. PTI reports that New Delhi issued 96 notes verbales to Islamabad seeking consular access to Ansari during his time there in Pakistan