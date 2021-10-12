Pak-based ‘terrorist’, living in India for over a decade, arrested in Delhi; was planning attack in capital, say cops

Delhi Police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, a hand grenade, pistols and ammunition from Mohammad Ashraf's hideouts in Delhi.
The Delhi Police claims to have arrested a a Pakistan-based “terrorist” on Tuesday who was planning an attack in the national capital. The terror suspect was apprehended from East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where he was allegedly living under a fake name.
Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan’s Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said. According to police officials, Ali hails from the Punjab province of Pakistan and has been living in India for the last 10-15 years.
Police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, a hand grenade, pistols and ammunition from his hideouts in Delhi. Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar. He was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. One AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds seized
“We received a tip that a terrorist was hiding in Laxmi Nagar and could be planning something big in the coming days. Based on the inputs, raids were conducted and Ali was apprehended from his house around 10 pm on Monday. We found an AK-47 along with several arms and ammunition from his house. We suspect he was planning a major attack in the city,” said a senior police officer.
Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur said Ali was questioned and at his disclosure, the AK-47 and other weapons were recovered from his hideouts in Delhi. Sources said the weapons and forged IDs, such as an Indian passport, were recovered from Kalindi Kunj, Turkman Gate.
