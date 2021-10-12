Pak-based ‘terrorist’, living in India for over a decade, arrested in Delhi; was planning attack in capital, say cops

Delhi Police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, a hand grenade, pistols and ammunition from Mohammad Ashraf's hideouts in Delhi. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police claims to have arrested a a Pakistan-based “terrorist” on Tuesday who was planning an attack in the national capital. The terror suspect was apprehended from East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where he was allegedly living under a fake name.

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan’s Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said. According to police officials, Ali hails from the Punjab province of Pakistan and has been living in India for the last 10-15 years.

Police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, a hand grenade, pistols and ammunition from his hideouts in Delhi. Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar. He was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. One AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds seized — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021