Delhi Police on Friday said that the recent panic over a supposed increase in missing girls in the national capital was being fuelled through paid promotion, warning of strict action against those spreading such content for monetary benefits.

In its official post, Delhi Police stated, “After following a few leads, we found that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won’t be tolerated, and we’ll take strict action against such individuals.”

The statement comes amid heightened concern on social media about missing children and women in the city. Police officials have also confirmed that recent data does not show any unusual surge.

Is there actually a surge in missing persons?

As per Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi, there has been no increase in missing person reports, especially related to children.

The overall number of missing persons has continued to be largely stable over the past three years.

1. In January 2024, there were 1,684 missing persons.

2. In January 2025, 1786 individuals are recorded as missing.

3. In January 2026, a total of 1,777 people were registered as missing.

Similarly, in terms of missing children cases, a sharp rise has not been noticed. 430 children were recorded to be missing in January 2026, a little lower in comparison to January 2025, when 436 cases were registered, The Indian Express reported.

What age group accounts for most cases?

As per police data, the 12-18 age group represents the largest share of missing children every year. In January 2026, 383 out of the 430 missing children belonged to this category. Officers mentioned that many such cases are related to adolescents leaving home voluntarily because of personal reasons, family disputes or relationships, as reported by the Indian Express.

Senior Constable Monika stated to ANI that many children have left on their own. “The younger children go missing as they are not aware of their address…The teenagers get attracted by strangers….With the support of technical surveillance, we trace such children,” she mentioned.

Head Constable Seema Tyagi also mentioned, “most of the teenagers run away because of study-related pressures or personal matters,” as quoted by ANI.

Are organised gangs involved in such cases?

As per police, there is no proof of organised gangs behind missing children cases in Delhi. Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastav told the Indian Express, “no organised gang or criminal network has been found involved in cases linked to missing or abducted children in Delhi so far.”