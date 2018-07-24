Paid people have infiltrated Maratha stir, says Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil

“Violence will achieve nothing than creating turmoil in the society. The government has already taken various measures for the welfare of the community. The matter is sub-judice,” the minister said. (ANI)

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil today said some “paid” people have infiltrated the Maratha stir for quota.

He appealed to the members of the Maratha community to desist from violence.

Patil said the government did whatever was possible within its jurisdiction.

He said, “If reservation is to be got by smashing official cars of ministers then so be it. Some paid people have infiltrated the agitation and are trying to defame it”.

Patil termed as tragic the death of Kakasaheb Shinde, a Maratha protester who had jumped into the Goadavari river in Aurangabad district yesterday.

Patil said nothing would be achieved by burning buses or stoning cars of ministers.

He said the state government has started various schemes for the welfare of the Maratha community.

“The government and the chief minister are ready to hold talks with the representatives of the Maratha community,” Patil said.

Members of the Maratha community are demanding reservation under OBC category in government jobs and educational institutions.