Padmaavat release: Digvijay Singh says ‘Films which hurt sentiments of any religion should not be made’

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh speaking on the Padmaavat row today said that films which hurt sentiments should not be made.

Padmaavat release: This Deepika Padukone starrer has been one of the most controversial films in recent times and the row around it is showing no signs of cooling down even after a month long delay was forced on the film and despite the fact that several modifications were ordered to be carried out by CBFC. From its name being changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali being assaulted to Deepika Padukone’s midriff being covered, the makers have done it all. The film which has been slammed in the political landscape for its alleged distorted history has once again drawn the attention of politicians, some of whom feel such movies should not have been made at all. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh speaking on the Padmaavat row today said that films which hurt sentiments should not be made. ”Films which hurt sentiments of any religion or caste should not be made.” he said.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy too spoke his mind on the controversy and said, ” It opens old wounds, and that is why such films should not be made. what is the historical value of it? Zero. They say it has nothing to do with history, then why are you making it? Also, why is Rahul Gandhi not taking a stand on it?” Union minister VK Singh too shared his opinion on the film and said that democracy does not give any individual the right to destroy and create a ruckus. When a certain thing does not take place according to someone’s consent, there happens the problem.

Notably, yesterday a school bus carrying students was attacked by a group of people who were protesting against the release of the film. Following this some reputed schools in Gurgaon have decided to remain shut till Sunday in view of the violence over the controversial film’s release. The management of the schools confirmed that they would close down as a precaution despite the district administration and the Gurgaon police assuring adequate security.Even some theatre owners have refrained from screening Padmaavat shows since they were apprehensive about the safety of customers.