Padmaavat-like protest to hit Karnataka? Here’s why Kannada group wants Sunny Leone dropped from Veeramadevi

Karnataka-based Hindu outfit Kannada Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KRVYS) has intensified its protest against former adult star Sunny Leone for playing a lead role in a historical film, Veeramadevi. The protesters believe that a person who has done adult movies should not play a character such as Veeramadevi — who they consider as an icon.

The members of the Hindu outfit have hinted at a violent protest across the state if Leone doesn’t stay away from the movie. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, KRVYS has threatened to go for a ‘Padmaavat-like’ protest if Leone is not removed from the Vadivudayan directed-movie.

Justifying the protests in Karnataka, KRVYS President R Harish told the HT that it was not right to have a former adult star to play a historical character Veeramadevi, who had supported the cause of Hindus. He further said that Leone should not play a character of a person who is not only an icon of Kannada but also someone who built many temples.

Sunny Leone is expected to do a performance in Bengaluru on November 3. However, the protesters have made it clear that they will disrupt the event if she is not removed from the movie.

Harish informed the HT that the members of his outfit have bought over 200 tickets for the performance. “…and we will disrupt it if she doesn’t stay away from the movie,” he said. On Monday, the members of the Hindu outfit staged a protest against the actor and burnt her posters in Bengaluru.

Earlier this year, Karni Sena of Rajasthan protested against the release of Padmaavat, which was earlier Padmavati. They had asked the filmmakers to delete some scenes that were disrespectful to their queen Padmavati, who they have been worshipping for years. During the Padmaavat protest, members from different groups had vandalised cinema theatres across the state.