President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred India’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards, on a distinguished group of personalities from cinema, sports, music, public affairs, science and social service during the second civil investiture ceremony held at the Ganatantra Mandap in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the prominent awardees were veteran actor Mammootty, cricketer Rohit Sharma, playback singer Alka Yagnik, actor (posthumous) Satish Shah and tennis icon Vijay Amritraj.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other dignitaries.

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Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among Padma Bhushan recipients

The President presented the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, to several prominent personalities including Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, renowned oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, Vijay Amritraj, industrialist SKM Maeilanandhan and educationist Vellappally Natesan. Rupi Soren, wife of late Shibu Soren, received the award on behalf of the former Jharkhand leader.

Rohit Sharma, Savita Punia awarded Padma Shri

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, who led India to victory in the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, was conferred the Padma Shri, alongside Indian hockey star Savita Punia. Several other distinguished recipients of the Padma Shri included actor R Madhavan, former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, scientist Chandramouli Gaddamanugu, entrepreneur Ashok Khade and author Asok Kumar Haldar.

Satish Shah honoured posthumously

Veteran actor Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian entertainment. Known for iconic roles in Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the award was received by his brother on his behalf.

Georgian wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili, who trained Indian Olympic medallists including Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Ravi Dahiya, was also honoured posthumously, with his wife accepting the award.

Padma Vibhushan awarded to Justice KT Thomas, journalist P Narayanan

The President conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, on former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs and veteran Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for his contribution to literature and education.

Cultural icons and grassroots changemakers recognised

The ceremony also saw emotional moments as 83-year-old Nagaland folk artist Guru Sangyusang Pongener received the Padma Shri in traditional attire, drawing applause from the audience.

Social worker Budhri Tati, known for her work in education and women empowerment in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, was also honoured with the Padma Shri.

Carnatic music duo Ranjani and Gayatri, chemistry professor Mahendra Nath Roy and veteran actor Anil Kumar Rastogi were among other award recipients.

131 Padma Awards announced this year

The government had announced 131 Padma Awards on the eve of Republic Day earlier this year, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

During Tuesday’s second ceremony, President Murmu presented 65 awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri honours. The first investiture ceremony was held on May 25.

The Padma Awards remain among India’s most prestigious civilian honours and are presented annually to recognise exceptional contributions across fields including art, sports, medicine, literature, science, public affairs, social work and civil service.