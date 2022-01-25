  • MORE MARKET STATS

Padma awards: Gen Bipin Rawat to be awarded posthumous Padma Vibhushan; Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai to get Padma Bhushan; Check full list

Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Written by FE Online
The Centre has conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, on Indian-origin tech moguls Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, the CEOs of Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet, respectively. Serum Institute of India Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla, whose company has been at the forefront of the country’s vaccination drive against Covid-19, has also been named among the Padma Bhushan awardees.

Olympians Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first-ever track-and-field gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Pramod Bhagat, and Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri.

Kalyan Singh, a BJP stalwart and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff who recently died in a helicopter crash, will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, Press Trust India reported citing Union Home Ministry sources.

