Padma awards: Gen Bipin Rawat to be awarded posthumous Padma Vibhushan; Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai to get Padma Bhushan; Check full list

The Centre has conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, on Indian-origin tech moguls Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, the CEOs of Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet, respectively. Serum Institute of India Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla, whose company has been at the forefront of the country’s vaccination drive against Covid-19, has also been named among the Padma Bhushan awardees.
Olympians Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first-ever track-and-field gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Pramod Bhagat, and Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri.
Kalyan Singh, a BJP stalwart and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff who recently died in a helicopter crash, will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, Press Trust India reported citing Union Home Ministry sources.