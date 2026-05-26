When President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony came when martial artist K. Pajanivel stepped forward to receive the Padma Shri. Before accepting the honour, Pajanivel offered a ‘dandavat pranam’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of respect. In a warm gesture, PM Modi also rose from his seat and returned the pranam.

For Pajanivel, the award was not merely a personal achievement, but a recognition of a lifetime dedicated to preserving and promoting Silambam, the ancient Tamil martial art believed to date back over 5,000 years.

#WATCH | Silambam exponent K. Pajanivel of Puducherry conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of traditional martial arts pic.twitter.com/Sviqc6BPZm — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Who is K. Pajanivel?

A renowned master practitioner, K. Pajanivel is exponent of Silambam, the ancient, weapon-based Tamil martial art that primarily utilises a bamboo staff. Hailing from Puducherry, India, he is widely celebrated for his lifelong dedication to preserving, teaching, and transforming this 5,000-year-old traditional art into a globally recognised competitive sport.

Born on January 30, 1973, in Puducherry’s Puranankuppam village, Pajanivel developed a deep interest in martial arts from a young age. He was first introduced to Silambam through local cultural programmes, and the traditional art form soon became his passion.

The martial art that shaped his life

Pajanivel has also trained several students free of cost and has promoted Silambam through demonstrations, performances, and competitions at both national and international platforms.

Over the years, he trained extensively not only in Silambam but also in several South Indian martial traditions including Kuthu Varisai, Kalari Pattu, fencing, Puliyattam and Kaliyattam.

His skill and dedication helped him emerge as a champion at several competitions. In 2002, he won first prize in the 56-60 kg category at the International Silambam Competition held in Tiruchirappalli. Two years later, he secured victory again at the National Level Competition in Nagercoil.

In 2022, Pajanivel established the “Mammallan Silambam and Folk Arts Development Club” in Puducherry. Through the institution, he has trained thousands of young students in Silambam and other folk martial arts.

He is also known for conducting free summer camps for school students, ensuring that children from economically weaker backgrounds can learn the art form.

Recognition before the Padma Shri

For his immense contribution to coaching and player development, he was earlier honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 2009 and the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution in 2015-16.

Before receiving the Padma Shri in 2026, Pajanivel had already earned recognition for his contribution to Indian folk martial arts. In 2023, he was conferred with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his efforts in preserving and promoting traditional martial practices.

The Padma Shri now places him among some of the country’s most respected cultural figures and reflects the growing national recognition for indigenous Indian martial arts such as Silambam.

The Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan was attended by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other dignitaries.

This year, the Centre announced a total of 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan honours, 13 Padma Bhushan awards and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among the prominent recipients were actor Dharmendra, who was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, and renowned violinist N. Rajam. Other notable awardees included Uday Kotak, Piyush Pandey, Harmanpreet Kaur and Prosenjit Chatterjee.