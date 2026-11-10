Incidents of stubble burning after paddy harvesting across seven northern states have declined 11% year on year since September 15 to 9,592.

According to the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS), Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi and Punjab reported 5002 paddy straw burning incidents which is 19% less than last year while Haryana has reported just 206 incidents so far, down 43% on year.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are the other four states surveyed.

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This augurs well for the air quality in the national capital region. NCR Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported at 251, shifting into the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, from 344 (very poor) on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control.

Satellites detected 927 residue burning events on Tuesday. However CREAMs in its report on Monday had stated “thick clouds cover northern and eastern Punjab, northern Haryana, and north-eastern Uttar Pradesh, temporarily blocking satellite residue burning detection in these areas,”.

While officials said that drop in paddy straw burning events have dropped to the government’s strate management policy, there are reports of farmers in Punjab and Haryana have increasingly shifted stubble burning to late afternoons and evenings to avoid detection by polar orbiting montoring satellites.

So far in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm fire incidents have declined by 63% and 15% to only 689 and 2145 respectively compared to the same period in the previous year. Rajasthan and Delhi and Uttarakhand have reported a declined stubble burning event this season.

The official said that stubble burning incidents usually peaks during October 26-November 6 in the northern states as farmers clear the paddy field for preparing the field for the wheat sowing in the rabi season.

In the current FY27, an allocation of Rs 592 crore had also been earmarked by the agriculture ministry to states under the crop residue management, of which Rs 430 crore had already been released, an official said.

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Agriculture minister Shivran Singh Chouhan had urged the farmers in the northern states to take up short-duration paddy varieties, such as Pusa 2090 and PR126, in place of longer-duration varieties such as Pusa-44 which would allow farmers to harvest their crops earlier and provide sufficient time to clear their fields before the next sowing season.

As per the action plan finalised by Punjab last year, out of 3.1 million hectare (MH) of paddy area, the straw generation is likely to be around 20 million tonne (MT). Out of these 16 MT of straw is generated from non-basmati rice crop which is not suitable for fodder use because of higher silica content that animals can’t digest.