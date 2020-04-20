Padarayanapura violence: Congress MLA defends attackers, calls them ‘uneducated labourers’ who didn’t know what they were doing

Padarayanapura violence: Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan defends attackers.

A day after a mob attacked the health and police officials and prevented them from carrying out their duties in Padarayanapura area of Bengaluru, local Congress MLA from the area BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has defended those who attacked the government officials, saying the people in the area are “uneducated labourers who didn’t know what they were doing”. Khan represents the Chamarajpet assembly constituency where Padarayanapura is located.

He also sought to know why the health workers and police officials went to the area late in the night and not in the morning. “Why did the police and the health workers go in the night when I had told the BBMP Commissioner that I will take them at 10 am?” Khan told reporters.

The incident took place on Sunday when health workers and cops went to Padarayanapura to quarantine primary and secondary contacts of three coronavirus patients. However, the officials were attacked and beaten, forcing them to retreat from the area. Some locals who tried to intervene and stop the violence were also beaten up by the mob.

Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar were among the first areas to be completely sealed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to police, people were not abiding by the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. Padarayanapura is a Muslim majority area in Bengaluru.

According to police, 59 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack on health and police officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyyurappa has given a free hand to police to maintain law and order in the city. He also slammed the local Congress MLA and asked him why should the government take anyone’s permission to curb the spread of the virus.

“Who is Zameer to question why the healthcare workers went at night? His irresponsible statements show that he wants to worsen the situation. I give full powers to police to take a call on the situation and handle it any way possible. No such incidents will be reported in Bengaluru again,” he said.