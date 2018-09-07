PAAS leader Hardik Patel’s health worsens, taken to hospital on 13th day of fast

Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel who is on an indefinite fast since August 25 over various demands, has been shifted to a hospital here following deterioration in his health. Patel had on Thursday night gave up taking water to press for his demands which include reservation for his community and farm loan waiver. He was shifted to a nearby hospital from the protest site after his health deteriorated further.

On Wednesday, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had issued 24 hours ultimatum to the Gujarat government to initiate talks on the demands of Hardik Patel but when the deadline expired at 7 pm on Thursday, the 25-year-old leader announced that he will not take water.

The state government has so far remained unmoved despite medical reports suggesting Patel’s health has been worsening. The government has been maintaining that the agitation is sponsored by the Congress party.

Earlier too, Patel had given up water. But he had consumed water after leaders of the community persuaded him.

Patel has also garnered support from political leaders for hid cause. On Tuesday, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and disgruntled BJP leader had visited Patel in Ahmedabad. The two had said that they will take Patel’s agitation to the national level.

AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also extended his support to Patel’s fight for reservation and farm loan waiver.

Earlier, state Minister Saurabh Patel had said that Patel’s indefinite fast was backed by the opposition Congress and that the state was doing its best for the Patel community and farmers.