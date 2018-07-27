Paan, perfume or books! New look for over 70 street shops under this Delhi-based project

The project has brought together 71 vendors from Chandni Chowk, Darya Ganj, Karol Bagh, Lado Sarai, Mehrauli and Saidulajab along with artists.

Streets in India are fascinating, and so are hundreds of shops tucked in them! From pan to books to groceries and vegetables, the colourful streets of India encompass them all. In a new initiative, a project named “Indianama 2018” has taken up the responsibility to revamp various street-side shops. This project is a movement to spark the new Indian aesthetic seeded in the streets of India.

Indianama, 2018, a hip almanac of evocative ideas that features system identities conceived at and for the urban spaces will be unveiled at the iconic Bikaner House on August 5, where it will be on view till August 25. The project has brought together 71 vendors from Chandni Chowk, Darya Ganj, Karol Bagh, Lado Sarai, Mehrauli and Saidulajab along with artists. Each artist will be paired with a shop/business owner to “conceptualise, design and initiate an identity system for them”. This will then be implemented on-site, with supervision by the designer. The works of 71 graphic designers are cross-fertilised with vibrant street-side shops.

As per The Indian Express report, this move by youngsters along with artists is a big boost for owners of the streetside shops, who get their shops and products revamped for free. For instance, a small wooden perfume shop named ‘Mahfil Perfumery’ in Old Delhi’s Matia Mahal selling ittar and perfume was having a torrid time with its sales. Lately, the shop has been witnessing a dip in customers and sales. But, after Indianama came up with a proposal to renew the shop, owner Mohammad Wasi hopes for a better business.

Among the shops selected for a facelift is Hakim at Jama Masjid, a small bookstore at Nayi Sadak, a pan shop, a dhaba and hair salon at Saidulajab, a bangle shop, an egg wholesaler, a barber shop and a knife maker, among others.

Kunel Gaur, creative director of the Indianama project, said that this year, Indianama is trying to change lives by giving a face to the anonymous people who live in the bylanes and are mostly ignored. Kunal added that Indian markets with vendors could never become a part of the charming market culture, and hence, the project wants to give access of good design to people who have never known what it can do for them.