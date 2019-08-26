P Chidambaram’s plea against CBI remand not listed today, counsel moves SC

Congress leader P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case in Delhi on Thursday (Aug 22). File PTI Photo.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday moved the Supreme Court, saying his plea challenging the trial court’s order remanding him to CBI custody in the INX medica case has not been listed for hearing today despite the apex court’s direction on August 23.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi and said that during the hearing on Friday last, the court had said that the plea challenging the remand order would be taken up for hearing today but it has not been listed for arguments.

The bench told Sibal that Chidambaram’s plea will be listed for hearing after the registry gets necessary orders from CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

“The registry has some difficulty and we have to take orders from the Chief Justice,” the bench told Sibal.

Chidambaram’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s last week order dismissing his anticipatory bail in the INX media corruption and money laundering cases lodged by CBI and ED are listed for hearing in the apex court today.

The CBI during the last five days grilled Chidambaram over the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals granted to INX Media when he was the Finance minister (2004 to 2008).

Chidambaram was arrested on the August 21 night from his Jor Bagh residence by the CBI, a day after the Delhi High Court denied him anticipatory bail in the case.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearances granted to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was then Finance minister. Later, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in 2017.