In message from Tihar, P Chidambaram says clueless about reason for arrest, alleges selective targeting

Senior Congress leader and former Finance minister P Chidambaram, who is behind the bars in connection with the INX Media case, has claimed innocence in the Rs 305-crore matter. In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, Chidambaram said that he is being asked why the government is selectively behind him while officers who prepared the papers for Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media during his tenure as the Finance minister between 2004 and 2007 have been left untouched.

Chidambaram said that he has no answer to the question and iterated that no officer had committed any wrong and he does not wish to see any of them arrested.

“People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?’ I have no answer,” his post on Twitter said, adding that he had asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

“No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested,” he added.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence in Delhi. Initially, he was sent to the CBI custody by a Delhi court. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court on September 5. He is currently lodged at Delhi’s high-security Tihar Jail.