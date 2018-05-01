P Chidambaram takes on PM Narendra Modi, lists out key poll issues of Congress

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an array issues starting from job creation to Modi government’s claim of achieving 100 per cent village electrification. Chidambaram has underlined that unemployment, Goods and services (GST), Demonetisation, security of women, farmers suicide, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and fraudsters running out of the country will be the key issues in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He said this while adressing the Youth Congress national executive meeting in New Delhi.

Talking about job creation, Chidambaram said, “It is foolish to say everyone will be a job giver.” “If everyone becomes job giver, then who will work? It isn’t like there aren’t jobs. Hundreds of jobs can be created at the moment but Govt is so incompetent that it doesn’t know how to create jobs,” Chidambaram said. Stressing that “unemployment” will be a major issue in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Chidambaram today has also mocked PM Modi’s claim of achieving 100 per cent village electrification and rejected it is a “complete jumla”. He also accused him of taking credit for work done by the previous regimes. The former finance minister also claimed that the government was “destroying” jobs and the economy and said unemployment will be the “number one issue” against the present regime in 2019 elections.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi had said, “28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity.” “That is a jumla again, a complete jumla,” Chidambaram said.

Stating that there are some 5.97 lakh villages in the country, Chidambaram accused the Modi government of taking credit for complete rural electrification although the UPA government electrified lakhs of villages in the country during 2004-2014.

“Its like somebody makes the ice cream puts it in a cup, someone comes and puts a cherry on it and says I made this ice cream. He comes in, electrifies last 18000 villages and says that its a great achievement of my government. I have electrified all the villages,” the Congress leader said. “This government completely killed demand. What little remained was killed by demonestisation, what little enterprise was there, was killed by the GST. Demonetisation and GST practically killed all micro, bulk of small and at least 40 percent of the medium industries and thousands and thousands of jobs were destroyed,” he said.

“We will not do the things that he (Modi) is doing. No Congress Prime Minister or Finance minister can ever dream of something utterly foolish like demonetisation,” he said.