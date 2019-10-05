P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS for medical check-up

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File)

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was on Saturday referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for medical check-up after he complained of stomach ache. Chidambaram, 74, is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody since September 5. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. The court has extended his judicial custody till October 17.

He was taken into custody after the Delhi High Court denied him bail in INX Media case. However, he challenged the court verdict in the Supreme Court. On Friday, the Supreme Court sought response from the CBI on Chidambaram’s petition.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.