P Chidambaram hits back at FM Arun Jaitley, says BJP needs not advise as it has PM Modi

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 7:30 PM

Hitting back at Jaitley for his remarks, P Chidambaram said the BJP does not need someone like Dr Raghuram Rajan to head the Reserve Bank of India, “because it has Mr Modi”.

P Chidambaram, Arun Jaitley, BJP, D S Hooda, Raghuram Rajan, congress, congress national security force“Mr Jaitley has debunked the Congress for requesting General Hooda to advise on national security. He should have added BJP needs no advice because it has Mr Modi,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets. (IE)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday hit back at Union minister Arun Jaitley for taking a swipe at the opposition party over its move to rope in surgical strike architect D S Hooda to head a national security task force. The former finance minister said while Jaitley “debunked” the Congress, he should have added to his comment that the BJP needs no advice as it has Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaitley on Friday took potshots at the Congress, saying it is “intriguing” that the party which ruled India for half a century needs to be educated on national security issues. “Mr Jaitley has debunked the Congress for requesting General Hooda to advise on national security. He should have added BJP needs no advice because it has Mr Modi,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets. Lt Gen Hooda (retired) will head a Congress task force on national security.

Also read| Voter List से नाम कट गया तो घबराएं मत; पहले इसे कन्फर्म करें, ये है तरीका

On September 29, 2016, the Army had carried out the strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month. Hitting back at Jaitley for his remarks, Chidambaram said the BJP does not need someone like Dr Raghuram Rajan to head the Reserve Bank of India, “because it has Mr Modi”.

“BJP does not need a planning commission, because it has Mr Modi. BJP does not need a National Statistics Commission, because it has Mr Modi,” he said on Twitter. Chidambaram said that “actually, BJP does not need a Cabinet, because it has Mr Modi.” The former finance minister also said he was waiting to see if the prime minister will take action against Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy for his tweet supporting a ban on Kashmiri goods.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. P Chidambaram hits back at FM Arun Jaitley, says BJP needs not advise as it has PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition