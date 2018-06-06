P Chidambaram at CBI headquarters for questioning in INX media case

Former finance Minister P Chidambaram today went to the CBI headquarters for questioning regarding foreign investment clearances given to INX media during his tenure.

Former finance Minister P Chidambaram today went to the CBI headquarters for questioning regarding foreign investment clearances given to INX media during his tenure. The agency had alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said. Chidambaram’s alleged role came under the scanner of investigating agencies in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea, both in jail for alleged murder of their 24-year old daughter Sheena Bora.