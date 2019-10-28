P Chidambaram admitted to AIIMS after he complains of stomach ache

Chidambaram is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate which is probing money laundering allegation in the INX media case. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August and later sent to judicial custody.
Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday following the deterioration of his health, news agency ANI reported. He is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate which is probing money laundering allegation in the INX media case. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August and later sent to judicial custody.
Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram has been taken to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) following deterioration in his health condition. He is currently in Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand in connection with the INX media case.
As per reports, he was taken to the RML hospital in the morning after he complained of stomach pain. The former finance minister was, however, shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital at around 5.40 PM.
He is being examined by a team of doctors in the hospital. While ED has claimed, there’s nothing serious, those close to him said “his condition is not good”, PTI reported.
A Delhi court had last week asked the agency to take Chidambaram to AIIMS immediately if there’s any medical complications.
The development came after the ex-minister’s counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, submitted in the court that his client’s health was a matter of serious concern and has been seriously ill because of acute stomach pain, the reason of which, doctors are yet to diagnose.
Earlier, the court had allowed the agency to interrogate Chidambaran for another seven days. He was produced after his previous seven days of remand ended.
