Oxygen crisis: 25 ‘sickest’ patients die at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in last 24 hrs

According to the official, hospital authorities are resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and the emergency department.

Twenty-five “sickest” COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital.

A source said “low pressure oxygen” could be the likely cause for the deaths. “The oxygen stock will last another two hours. Ventilators and BiPAP machines are not working effectively,” a senior official at the hospital said.

“Lives of another 60 ‘sickest’ patients at risk. Major crisis likely,” he said.

