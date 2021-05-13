Oxygen concentrator hoarding case: Khan Chacha restaurant owner Navneet Kalra denied anticipatory bail

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava had opposed Kalra's anticipatory bail plea saying that his custodial interrogation is required.

A Delhi court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to ‘Khan Chacha’ restaurant owner Navneet Kalra in connection with a case of hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators in New Delhi. The Delhi Police have recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by Kalra and it is suspected that he has left Delhi along with his family. Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, these concentrators are in huge demand to help COVID-19 patients facing breathing issues.

Earlier yesterday, Additional Session Judge Sandeep Garg had reserved the order on the pre-arrest bail after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and defence.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava had opposed Kalra’s anticipatory bail plea saying that his custodial interrogation is required. He claimed that bail should not be granted as he is an influential person. The Public Prosecutor claimed that had the police not busted the racket, Kalra would have cheated many people by selling the concentrators at a higher price. He claimed that Navneet Kalra started the business of oxygen concentrators out of greed. To prove his point of cheating, the prosecutor also apprised the court about a lab report which showed that the seized oxygen concentrators are of poor quality and their working capacity is only 20.8 per cent.

Appearing for Kalra, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa defended his client by asking the court how he can be accused of selling the oxygen concentrators at exorbitant prices if there is no ceiling price fixed by the government. Pahwa emphasised that selective leaks are made by the Delhi Police against Kalra and claimed that he is being made a scapegoat to divert the attention from core issues.

He submitted that Kalra will appear before the agencies within two hours, along with his phone if given an opportunity. The advocate claimed that since the jails are also being decongested, Pahwa should be granted anticipatory bail.