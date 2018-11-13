Owaisi semi-literate, half-educated: Subramanian Swamy on AIMIM leader’s remark targeting Amit Shah

Firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has launched a scathing attack on AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for targeting BJP president Amit Shah over his surname. Swamy said that Owaisi is half-educated and his claim that the Persian language is linked to Muslims is complete madness.

Swamy’s reaction follows Owaisi’s dig at BJP over its name-changing spree. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Owaisi said that Amit Shah’s surname was Persian and he should change it.

Countering Owaisi, Swamy said that the Persian language has no connection with Islam and that its religious books have Sanskrit words.

Also Read: Shiv Sena is scared of PM Modi, says Asaduddin Owaisi

“Owaisi is semi-literate on these matters, he is half-educated. He must know that Persian is the language of Zoroastrian who are today called Parsis in our country. And if you see the original religious books of the Parsi, they are full of Sanskrit works and it is not a Muslim language. And to say the Persian language is Muslim is madness. Ask him to have a debate with me,” he said.

Watch video:

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Owaisi had said, “Shah is a Persian word…will they change it or not… don’t know.”

Meanwhile, a report in The Indian Express said that the Centre has given its consent to the renaming of at least 25 towns and villages in the last one year. Recently, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad district as Ayodhya.