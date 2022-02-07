Owaisi refused Z security offered by Centre, request him to accept in: Amit Shah in Parliament

On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi’s vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to accept the Z security given to him by the central government which the latter had refused after his convoy was attacked last week at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh.

“Home Ministry took report from State Govt immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police’s efforts to provide him security didn’t succeed,” Shah said while addressing the Rajya Sabha on the incident.

“The threat to Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him. But, as per verbal info by himself, he has refused to accept it. I request him to accept the security given to him by the Central government,” he added.

Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered: Union HM Amit Shah in RS on firing on vehicle of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/4voxE65hs0 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Shah also said that Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur and neither any information was sent to District Control Room about his movement beforehand.

“Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. Forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, evidence being collected,” he added.

On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi’s vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Some unidentified miscreants, according to the AIMIM chief, fired gunshots at his vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza in Pilkhua on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in poll-bound UP.

However, the AIMIM chief claimed through a Twitter post that he had reached Delhi safely and that nobody in his convoy which comprised of four vehicles suffered any injury and everyone was safe. While one of the miscreants was nabbed by the police immediately after the incident from the spot but the other one had fled the scene leaving the weapon behind.