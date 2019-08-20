Owaisi questions PM Modi over call to US President Donald Trump to ‘complain’ about Imran Khan

Owaisi said that since Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, there was no need for PM Modi to call the US President and complain about Imran Khan’s statements

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to call US President Donald Trump and raise concerns over the “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region”. Owaisi said that since Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, there was no need for PM Modi to call the US President and complain about Imran Khan’s statements.

“Since the very beginning, we have been saying that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. India has a very consistent stand on this. Then what was the need for PM Modi to call US President Donald Trump and complain about it?” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

The AIMIM chief has been critical of Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Owaisi also slammed the Centre for imposing restrictions and communications blockade in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5.

His statement came a day after the 33-minute conversation between PM Modi and President Trump during which the Indian leader raised the issue that “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace”.

Last week, speaking at the party’s Eid Milap event in Hyderabad, Owaisi had derided PM Modi and said that he lacked the political wisdom of the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also criticised the manner in which Article 370 was scrapped. “Modi, you do not have the political wisdom of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. When they took the decision of enforcing Article 370, they must have done it after considering all aspects,” he had said.

Continuing his tirade against India over the Kashmir issue, Pakistan PM Imran had called the Modi government “fascist” and “supremacist”. Khan had alleged that it poses a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India. He also said the world must also seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal as it impacts not just the region but the world.